Advertisement

Political events may impact Americans’ health

(CNN, Pool)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows political events may have significant impacts on the health of Americans.

SleepStandards.com says it conducted a study in July of 2020, surveying 1,137 respondents in the United States on how the Presidential Election and recent political events have impacted their health.

According to the study, the average hours of sleep per day in the U.S. falls between the recommended 7-9 hours, however, the average hours of weekly sleep in the U.S. is 43.3 and falls slightly below the recommended 47 hours of sleep per week that the average adult should get.

The study said over 52% of Americans claim they are experiencing anxiety during the Presidential Election and recent political events. It said over 50% of respondents said they were having trouble eating or have been experiencing unhealthy eating patterns.

According to the study, over 46% of Americans said they are concerned about the next presidential term, while over 42% said they were worried about losing jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said over 37% of Americans said they were concerned about the expansion of COVID-19 due to George Floyd protest.

To read the full study, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police investigating attempted robbery Tuesday in Topeka

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Topeka police are investigating an attempted robbery late Tuesday morning at the Discount Smokes shop at 2277 S.W. 10th Ave.

News

K-State College of Engineering names Hallmark as 2020 Company of the Year

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University has named Hallmark as its 2020 Company of the Year.

News

KDA hosts livestock export webinar

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture will hold a livestock export webinar.

News

Kansas ranks in top 15 of hardest working states of 2020

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that Kansas ranks 13 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia for the hardest working states of 2020.

Latest News

News

USDA seeks nominations for Task Force on Agricultural Air Quality Research

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking nominations for the Task Force on Agricultural Air Quality Research.

Coronavirus

Wamego pool closes due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Wamego Aquatic Center outdoor pool is now closed due to a case of COVID-19.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Feeling like fall with showers/storms

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Highs about 25-35° cooler compared to yesterday

News

KMC kicks off Coolest Thing Made in Kansas competition

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Manufacturing Council is kicking off its Coolest Thing Made in Kansas competition.

News

Topeka ER and Hospital holds ribbon cutting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka ER & Hospital will be holding a ribbon-cutting on Friday.

News

Salute Our Heroes: Sgt. Daniel Evans served 29 years with Lyon County Sheriff’s Department

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News at 10pm