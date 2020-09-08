Political events may impact Americans’ health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows political events may have significant impacts on the health of Americans.

SleepStandards.com says it conducted a study in July of 2020, surveying 1,137 respondents in the United States on how the Presidential Election and recent political events have impacted their health.

According to the study, the average hours of sleep per day in the U.S. falls between the recommended 7-9 hours, however, the average hours of weekly sleep in the U.S. is 43.3 and falls slightly below the recommended 47 hours of sleep per week that the average adult should get.

The study said over 52% of Americans claim they are experiencing anxiety during the Presidential Election and recent political events. It said over 50% of respondents said they were having trouble eating or have been experiencing unhealthy eating patterns.

According to the study, over 46% of Americans said they are concerned about the next presidential term, while over 42% said they were worried about losing jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said over 37% of Americans said they were concerned about the expansion of COVID-19 due to George Floyd protest.

To read the full study, click here.

