Police investigating attempted robbery Tuesday in Topeka

Topeka police are investigating an attempted robbery late Tuesday morning at the Discount Smokes shop at 2277 S.W. 10th Ave.
Topeka police are investigating an attempted robbery late Tuesday morning at the Discount Smokes shop at 2277 S.W. 10th Ave.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were searching for several people in connection with an attempted robbery late Tuesday morning in the midtown area of Topeka.

The incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. at the Discount Smokes store at 2277 S.W. 10th Ave. The locaation is on the southeast corner of S.W. 10th Avenue and MacVicar.

Police at the scene said they were investigating the incident as an attempted robbery.

Nothing was reported taken during the attempted hold-up.

No injuries were reported/

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

