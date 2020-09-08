Meat smoker causes fire in Emporia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Fuller said the flames started from the owner of the home using an outdoor meat smoker.

“He had been barbecuing some ribs for today and went out, checked on it, went back in for a while and reported he smelled smoke and it didn’t smell like the smoker smoke, looked outside and saw a lot of fire,” Fuller said.

The flames then took over the house, Fuller says flammable objects surrounded the smoker, allowing the fire to reach the apartment complex behind it where Sasha Conrade lived for the past five years while attending Emporia State University.

“I was getting ready to settle down for the night and I just had closed my laptop up. But I heard a like a big pop so I don’t know if that was the smoker or if it’s something else and or something,” she said. “But then I just saw, I looked out my window to the right and I just saw flames, I saw red.”

Conrade only had seconds to decide what to grab from her apartment. She ended up having time to grab her pet dog and her phone before going outside and calling 911.

She said, “I didn’t have any real thoughts. I mean you don’t prepare for that as much as you wish you should have. So, I just got up, I got the leash I put it on her, and grabbed my phone and that was all I had time to do.”

Unfortunately, she ran out of time to grab some teaching materials for her job at Emporia Middle School, wedding plans for next year and two pet cats.

“It really took a matter of seconds. By the time we got outside, it was engulfed,” she said.

Help was called in from surrounding agencies to clear the fire. Fuller’s crew worked from the response call until 8 a.m. He was then taking off shift and another Battalion Chief was called to the scene to clear up.

All ten of the people who live in the house and apartment complex were evacuated safely before the fire departments showed up.

Fuller said, “All the occupants were outside. Took us a few minutes to make sure everyone was accounted for but that’s why we also do our primary searches. To make sure that nobody is left in there.”

The roof collapsed on the house and every room in the complex had been severely damaged.

Conrade said, “I try to remain a pretty positive person so I definitely will have a plan next time so my heads a little bit more straight and it’s just surreal. Just a surreal experience.”

The Conrade family has started receiving donations from the Emporia community.

“It feels spectacular just to know I’m not in it alone. My family isn’t in it alone. I know that they carry a lot of my pain on their backs so they have had a lot of people checking in on them too so, the Emporia community is absolutely spectacular.”

A total of 27 firefighters were there for a total of about 13 hours when the area was cleared at 1 p.m. on September 8. Fuller says one firefighter suffered minor injuries and is back on duty already.

