McPherson mask ordinance set to expire, school district to require them

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A mask ordinance in McPherson will expire at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday. The city commission voted 3-0 on Tuesday not to extend the ordinance.

The city said businesses and organizations may still enforce the wearing of masks in their establishments if they so choose.

McPherson USD 418 said it will continue to enforce mask-wearing despite the ordinance’s expiration.

“USD 418 will continue to expect all staff, students, and visitors to wear masks and continue practicing social distancing. Thank you for the part you play in keeping students and staff safe and healthy,” said the district.

As of Tuesday, September 8, McPherson reported 24 active cases of COVID-19, 3 hospitalizations, one death and 198 recoveries. The county has reported 223 confirmed cases since March 2020.

