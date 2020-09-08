MCP Group transforms space into a “Learning Lounge” for children of employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The COVID-19 pandemic’s presented challenges for working parents trying to balance their own work while helping their children learn in a remote or hybrid setting.

MCP Group, a local construction contracting business, wanted to eliminate some stress with the creation of the “Learning Lounge”, a conference room converted to a classroom.

“After spring break when the pandemic really kicked off we had a lot of our employees working from home and it was just really difficult for us to do what we needed to do,” said MCP’s Director of Human Resources Alison Becker.

“The stress of trying to be a good employee and being a good parent at the same time is overwhelming generally but in this situation where you’re all of a sudden the teacher you’re not used to doing that, we just felt that it was the right thing to do to provide that for our employees not only for their own personal stress level but so they can also continue to work and we can keep doing great things here.”

The idea of the Learning Lounge was sparked when someone joked that the company should hire a teacher for their kids.

Months later, the company hired two learning facilitators who are college students studying education to help the kids with their assignments so MCP’s employees have a space for their kids to complete their assignments as parents get work done at the office.

“The majority of people’s jobs just don’t have that flexibility to be home three days a week so it’s been an overwhelming thankful response and a little bit of surprise they’ve been like ‘I can’t believe we have this option’,” Becker said.

EmmaRae Hubener, a junior at Washburn University, is one of the Learning Facilitators.

Hubener specializes in elementary education and is also preparing to be a high school history teacher.

She said working with many students at different grade levels is good practice for when she officially becomes a teacher.

“I feel like it’s preparing me to go into education because I’m getting to work with kids and having them and see what they struggle with it especially gives me a different perspective for working with online.”

Employees said they’re provided a piece of mind knowing their children are getting the most out of their education even amid the pandemic.

“It takes a lot of pressure off of me and there’s a lot I don’t know especially when I have littles who are trying to learn how to read and write and these are the most progressive years of their life and I can’t contribute to that 100 percent I wish I could,” said Jaclyn Mullins, MCP’s Community Engagement Coordinator & Project Coordinator.

“But to have somebody there hands on kind of showing them the ropes and what they need to do it takes so much stress off me pressure off me and I know they’re in a safe environment and I know they’re in good hands and I can feel comfortable going to work and concentrating on work and not feeling like I’m shifting two hats right now.”

Mullins has three children involved in the program and was grateful to have the option.

“We aren’t teachers and teachers are doing the best that they can with the tools they’ve been given and there’s still that added [feeling that] I have to understand if I want to help them with stuff and I don’t understand everything so having someone that understands better than me is just huge,” she said.

“It takes so much burden off of us and they are so family oriented and this is just one way they show that they want to help anyway they can and it means the world to us and we’re so grateful.”

Becker said she hopes employees know they are valued.

“We want them here and they are so important to the team I hope that resonates with our employees that they just understand that they are so important to us that we want to invest in their families as well.”

Parents bring their children equipped with devices and supplies and at least four school districts are represented at the Learning Lounge.

MCP Group requires face masks in the building when social distancing cannot be achieved with temperature checks and COVID-19 symptom questionnaires taken daily.

The space goes through a sanitation process each day before students arrive.

MCP group has plans to expand the learning lounge and welcome more students if COVID-19 causes some school shutdowns.

