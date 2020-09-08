Marshall works to help Kansas wheat growers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall is seeking assistance for Kansas wheat growers.

Congressman Roger Marshall says alongside House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson and 23 other colleagues, he sent a bipartisan letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue requesting financial assistance included in the CARES Act to be given to wheat growers to address price impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As Members of Congress representing wheat farmers across the country, we write regarding the deteriorating economic conditions being experienced on the ground now with the 2020 wheat harvest almost complete,” the Members wrote. “Whether it’s farmers who wrapped up harvest in May, those in the field harvesting their crops now, or those looking ahead to harvest in the coming weeks and trying to manage risk by forward contracting their crop, COVID-19 and other factors outside their control are depressing local cash prices and futures prices. So far, relief programs have had minimal applicability to wheat farmers. We ask that you use the resources available through the CARES Act to provide support for 2020 crop losses and to include all classes of wheat.”

Marshall said Kansas wheat growers are experiencing harsh impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have seen harsh impacts on Kansas agriculture producers this year due to COVID-19, especially for wheat farmers, by no fault of their own,” said Rep. Marshall. “The CARES Act, thanks to the efforts taken by Secretary Perdue and the entire Trump Administration, has been critical to keeping Kansas producers and small businesses viable during this pandemic.”

The president of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers said wheat growers have not had access to assistance specific to wheat.

“The Kansas Association of Wheat Growers is grateful for the leadership from Members of Congress who have sent a letter to Secretary Perdue, requested funding from the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) for wheat producers,” said Justin Knopf, KAWG President. “Kansas wheat farmers have been heavily affected this year by economic shutdowns, decreased net farm income and decreases in global trade, but have not had access to assistance specific to wheat. This letter demonstrates the significant price drops our farmers have experienced this year and the need for 2020 losses to be covered.”

