Advertisement

Marshall works to help Kansas wheat growers

(WTVG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall is seeking assistance for Kansas wheat growers.

Congressman Roger Marshall says alongside House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson and 23 other colleagues, he sent a bipartisan letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue requesting financial assistance included in the CARES Act to be given to wheat growers to address price impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As Members of Congress representing wheat farmers across the country, we write regarding the deteriorating economic conditions being experienced on the ground now with the 2020 wheat harvest almost complete,” the Members wrote. “Whether it’s farmers who wrapped up harvest in May, those in the field harvesting their crops now, or those looking ahead to harvest in the coming weeks and trying to manage risk by forward contracting their crop, COVID-19 and other factors outside their control are depressing local cash prices and futures prices. So far, relief programs have had minimal applicability to wheat farmers. We ask that you use the resources available through the CARES Act to provide support for 2020 crop losses and to include all classes of wheat.”

Marshall said Kansas wheat growers are experiencing harsh impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have seen harsh impacts on Kansas agriculture producers this year due to COVID-19, especially for wheat farmers, by no fault of their own,” said Rep. Marshall. “The CARES Act, thanks to the efforts taken by Secretary Perdue and the entire Trump Administration, has been critical to keeping Kansas producers and small businesses viable during this pandemic.”

The president of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers said wheat growers have not had access to assistance specific to wheat.

“The Kansas Association of Wheat Growers is grateful for the leadership from Members of Congress who have sent a letter to Secretary Perdue, requested funding from the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) for wheat producers,” said Justin Knopf, KAWG President. “Kansas wheat farmers have been heavily affected this year by economic shutdowns, decreased net farm income and decreases in global trade, but have not had access to assistance specific to wheat. This letter demonstrates the significant price drops our farmers have experienced this year and the need for 2020 losses to be covered.”

To read the full letter, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USDA extends free kids meals

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending free meals for kids through Dec. 31, 2020.

News

Gordon St. to close in Topeka

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Gordon St. in Topeka will close due to a water and storm sewer project.

News

Kansas receives $63 million in FEMA Unemployment Funds

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has announced that Kansas will receive $63 million in FEMA Unemployment funding.

News

Lyon Co. man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Lyon County man has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

Latest News

News

Washburn University holds free mental health screenings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Washburn University will be holding free mental health screenings on Thursday, Sept. 10.

News

Scammers claim to be with DOJ, prey on elderly

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Attorney is warning residents of scammers claiming to be with the Department of Justice and preying on the elderly.

News

KU book examines political exploitation of middle class

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A new University of Kansas book is looking at the political exploitation of the middle class.

Sports

Changes for fans on game day at Arrowhead Stadium

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Fans coming to Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs games will be required to abide by new guidelines.

News

Police investigating attempted robbery Tuesday in Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Topeka police are investigating an attempted robbery late Tuesday morning at the Discount Smokes shop at 2277 S.W. 10th Ave.

News

K-State College of Engineering names Hallmark as 2020 Company of the Year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University has named Hallmark as its 2020 Company of the Year.