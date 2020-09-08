Lyon Co. man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lyon County man has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Lyon County man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in court on Tuesday.

According to McAllister, Jimmy Dwayne Leger, 26, a Kuntz, Tex., resident who previously lived in Allen, Kan., pleaded guilty in federal court in Topeka on Tuesday. He said the investigation began when officers used a file-sharing program to download child pornography from an IP address in Allen.

McAllister said officers served a search warrant at a house in Allen when they seized electronic devices from Leger’s bedroom. He said an examiner found 100 videos and 1,200 images of child pornography on an external hard drive.

According to McAllister, Leger’s sentencing is set for Dec. 15, 2020, and could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

McAllister said he is grateful for the work of the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Kenney on the case.

