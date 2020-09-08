Advertisement

Laird Noller Ford donates $20,000 to TPS

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Laird Noller Ford has donated $20,000 to help purchase school supplies for Topeka Public Schools students.

Topeka Public Schools says Laird Noller Ford has donated $20,000 to go towards school supplies for students as they return for the 2020-2021 academic year.

TPS said the donation will help ensure all students are prepared for the school year, regardless of socioeconomic status or access to resources. It said in 2020, Lair Noller has pledged over $25,000 in support of the TPS mission to engage students in the highest-quality learning, prepare for responsible, productive citizenship and inspire excellence for a lifetime.

The District said the donation will go toward purchasing the following:

  • Hotspots
  • Cox payment assistance
  • Spiral or composition notebooks
  • Pencils/Pencil sharpener (handheld)
  • Touchless thermometers
  • Masks
  • Jump ropes
  • Tennis balls
  • Medium size foam ball
  • Playground balls
  • Dry erase markers
  • Crayons
  • Dice
  • Playing cards (math games)
  • Colored pencils

The District said it is thankful for the continued support of Laird Noller Ford and its selfless generosity that benefits school children.

To learn more about the partnership between Topeka Public Schools and Laird Noller Ford, click here.

