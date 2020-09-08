Laird Noller Ford donates $20,000 to TPS

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Laird Noller Ford has donated $20,000 to help purchase school supplies for Topeka Public Schools students.

TPS said the donation will help ensure all students are prepared for the school year, regardless of socioeconomic status or access to resources. It said in 2020, Lair Noller has pledged over $25,000 in support of the TPS mission to engage students in the highest-quality learning, prepare for responsible, productive citizenship and inspire excellence for a lifetime.

The District said the donation will go toward purchasing the following:

Hotspots

Cox payment assistance

Spiral or composition notebooks

Pencils/Pencil sharpener (handheld)

Touchless thermometers

Masks

Jump ropes

Tennis balls

Medium size foam ball

Playground balls

Dry erase markers

Crayons

Dice

Playing cards (math games)

Colored pencils

The District said it is thankful for the continued support of Laird Noller Ford and its selfless generosity that benefits school children.

To learn more about the partnership between Topeka Public Schools and Laird Noller Ford, click here.

