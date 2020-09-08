KU book examines political exploitation of middle class

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new University of Kansas book is looking at the political exploitation of the middle class.

The University of Kansas says David Roediger, the Foundation Professor of American Studies at the University of Kansas, is highlighting the political exploitation of the American middle class in his new book.

“Through the 19th century, almost nobody self-consciously thought about themselves as middle class,” said David Roediger, the Foundation Professor of American Studies at the University of Kansas. “The mass embrace of the term is kind of a Cold War product. And it didn’t really enter U.S. presidential politics until the 1990s.”

Roediger said, “The Sinking Middle Class: A Political History,” disagrees with the concept that the United States is a middle-class nation while tracing the history of how the designation became a vote pandering issue for rival parties. He said the book is published by OR Books and will be available on Oct. 8, while advanced copies are currently available.

“We’re so used to political campaigns featuring appeals to the middle class — and to hearing most people think of themselves as such — that we don’t imagine these things have a history,” said Roediger. “But where did this constant bipartisan outcry to save the ‘middle class’ come from? When did it happen? That’s what got me interested in writing the book.”

Roediger said he deliberately chose the world sinking for the title. He said it was inspired by a passage written by futurist author George Orwell that decreed the middle class should not fear sinking into the working class.

“A lot of the fascination with the middle class is about its falling. It implies a precipitous drop,” Roediger said. “I like Orwell’s word better because it implies a certain gradual grind. Falling is either you’re up on the perch or you’re down. But even when you’re up on the perch, there are all these precarities and fears and miseries.”

According to Roediger, part of the problem is actually defining the middle class. He said it is one of those words such as “freedom” which means different things to different people.

“That’s one of the reasons such extravagant claims can be made about it,” said Roediger. “When I started writing this book in 2012, the presidential race was between Mitt Romney and Barack Obama, and they both really went all-in on appealing to the middle class. They both said it was anybody making less than a quarter of a million dollars a year. Their experts then said, ‘If you can win that strata, you can win the election.’ Well, of course; that strata includes almost everybody in the country.”

Roediger said the parties put forward a completely arbitrary figure. He said the less than $250,000 a year only became concrete when relief proposals needed to determine what qualified as a middle-class tax cut. He said, however, money is not the only factor establishing a middle-class baseline. He said many social scientists believe the term is wholly dependant on self-identification.

“You might be a Starbucks worker and making $22,000 a year. You might be an executive in a corporation making 30 times that. But as long as you think of yourself as a middle-class person," said Roediger.

According to the professor, unlike a Marxist definition where a person is in a class because they either own things or are working for someone else that doe, the middle class includes all kinds of different relationships with one’s job and geographic proximity. He said, after all, that $250,000 figures mean something completely different to a Brooklyn resident than a Wichita resident.

“Most people, when asked to self-identify, have in mind their own community,” said Roediger.

When looking at political parties that are best for the middle class for the election year, Roediger said he does not think either offers much to the middle class.

“I don’t think either really has much to offer the middle class, and especially they’ve little to offer people with working-class jobs, incomes and wealth,” Roediger said.

Roediger said his book devotes several chapters explaining why this is the case.

“When the Republicans claim to save the middle class, it means tax cuts, which overwhelmingly went to people who if they’re even in the middle class are in the absolute upper reaches of it,” Roediger said. “To the Democrats, saving the middle class has been tied to this one peculiar place in Michigan they obsess over: Macomb County.”

According to Roediger, a county that is mostly white shows Democratic polling data of residents being “extraordinarily anti-Black, anti-Detroit, anti-welfare, anti-busing, anti all of these ‘liberal’ things.”

“So the function of the middle class for Democratic politicians has been to say we can’t go too far on pro-union or pro-fair trade policies that are meaningful. What we can do is court the middle class by not talking too much about racial justice, for example,” Roediger said.

Roediger said he was raised in Illinois in a family “on this line between what people would call middle class and what I would call working class,” and is now in his seventh year at KU. He said his areas of research include histories of the labor movement and slavery.

Roediger said his 1991 book, “The Wages of Whiteness: Race and the Making of the American Working Class,” is considered one of the foundational works in whiteness studies. He said at first, he didn’t consider, “The Sinking Middle Class,” to be a companion piece to that work.

“As I look at it now, a lot of the content actually does end up talking about how middle class really means the white middle class in the United States,” he said. “When politicians use the term, we’re meant to understand they’re talking about the kinds of folks who live in Macomb County. So this book ends up being more about race and class than I thought it was going to be.”

