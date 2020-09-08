Advertisement

KMC kicks off Coolest Thing Made in Kansas competition

MGN
MGN(KALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Manufacturing Council is kicking off its Coolest Thing Made in Kansas competition.

The Kansas Manufacturing Council says it is looking for the Coolest Thing in Kansas. It said the new competition highlights the state’s manufacturing industry, employing one out of 11 Kansas workers.

According to KMC, any product made in Kansas qualifies for the competition.

KMC said the top 16 nominated products will set the tournament-style bracket and compete weekly in head to head matchups. It said the products that get the highest votes in each matchup will advance to the next round, moving a step closer to winning the ultimate prize, being named the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.

According to the Council, the winner will be announced during the Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Kansas Star Casino. It said the top four companies will be invited to display at the summit.

To nominate a Kansas made product, click here. KMC said nominations for the awards close on Sept. 14, at 5 p.m.

The Council said the nomination rules are as follows:

  • Everyone is encouraged to nominate their favorite products. There is no limit to the number of product nominations per person.
  • Products nominated can be from any sector of the state’s manufacturing industry.
  • The company does not have to be headquartered in Kansas but the product must be manufactured in a Kansas-based facility.
  • The product must be made using a manufacturing process.
  • The Kansas Manufacturing Council will review each nomination to ensure these requirements are met. If for any reason the nomination does not meet these requirements the nominator will be notified.
  • Companies may only have one product featured in the top eight, so only one product nomination per company is encouraged.
  • Winning companies are prohibited from participating in the contest for one year, while each winning product is indefinitely prohibited from being nominated again.
  • Companies with products nominated will be notified by the Kansas Manufacturing Council.

KMC said the voting rules are as follows:

  • Voting during the tournament is open to the public. A voter may vote once per day.
  • Nominated products will advance through a series of voting rounds.
  • Products receiving the highest number of votes during each voting period will advance rounds to the top eight, final four, and finally the winner.
  • The number of votes received will be reset at the beginning of each round.

The 2020 Contest Calendar is as follows:

  • Sept. 14th: Nominations close
  • Sept. 15th: Announce Top 16
  • Sept. 16th – 21st: Voting for Top 16
  • Sept. 22nd: Announce Top 8
  • Sept. 23rd – 28th: Voting for Top 8
  • Sept. 29th: Announce Top 4
  • Sept. 30th – Oct. 5th: Voting for Top 4
  • Oct. 6th: Winner Announced

