KDA hosts livestock export webinar

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture will hold a livestock export webinar.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says a global need for quality breeding stock and genetics has created market opportunities for Kansas livestock producers. It said to meet the growing needs of the industry, it will host a virtual livestock export webinar that will feature industry experts in exporting livestock and genetics.

According to the KDA, the webinar will be held online on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The KDA said participants will learn about export strategies and gain an understanding of export financing and regulatory requirements.

“The agenda will include a variety of topics, including technical information needed to enter the export market. Producers will learn about tools they need to take advantage of global market opportunities,” said KDA international trade director Suzanne Ryan-Numrich.

According to the KDA, exports are an important part of Kansas' economy. It said in 2019, over $3.8 billion of agricultural goods were shipped to 96 different countries.

“This export webinar is a great way to expand opportunities for communities and small businesses as they focus on growth and we build upon rural prosperity across the state of Kansas,” said Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “Agricultural growth plays a big role in the revitalization and the health of the Kansas economy, as agriculture directly contributes $46 billion to the Kansas economy,” Beam said information and education help small and rural agribusinesses serve as economic engines for communities.

The KDA said registration is now open and interested participants can register here.

