KBI responds to homicide inquiry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of investigation responded to inquiry from 13 NEWS regarding their investigation into Topeka’s most recent homicide.

They say they haven’t released thee names of the people involved in the incident with Albert Meade because they have not been charged with a crime.

They “don’t typically name subjects who have not been arrested or charged with a crime. [They] also don’t typically name victims or witnesses.”

They also explained why they are investigating this case, saying:

“A party involved in the incident was a family member or close associate to a TPD employee. We were asked to investigate to ensure impartiality and transparency.”

29-year-old Albert Meade was found by TPD officers suffering from a gunshot wound September 6 at 10th and Fairlawn. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

The KBI says preliminary information indicates Meade demanded a ride from a pair of individuals around 3 a.m. He got confrontational and threatened them with a gun after they refused, and was then shot by one of them.

