Kansas ranks in top 15 of hardest working states of 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Kansas ranks 13 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia for the hardest working states of 2020.

WalletHub.com says it recently conducted a study of 2020′s Hardest-Working States in America and Kansas came in at number 13. It said it looked at metrics such as average workweek hours, the share of workers with multiple jobs and annual volunteer hours per resident.

According to the study, Kansas ranked 12 for average workweek hours, 16 for employment rate, 24 for the share of workers with multiple jobs, 30 for annual volunteer hours per resident and 5 for average leisure time spent per day. It said Kansas has a direct work factor rank of 10 and an indirect work factor rank of 33.

To compare, the study says North Dakota ranked as the hardest-working state in America and has a direct work factor rank of 1 while it has an indirect work factor rank of 40.

The study also said Kansas tied for the fifth state with the lowest average leisure time spent per day.

For more information on the study, or to see where other states fall, visit WalletHub.com.

