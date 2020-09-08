Advertisement

K-State College of Engineering names Hallmark as 2020 Company of the Year

(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University has named Hallmark as its 2020 Company of the Year.

Kansas State University says its Carl R. Ice College of Engineering is honoring Hallmark Cards Inc. as its 2020 Company of the Year. It said the annual selection is based on an exhibited commitment to engineering education and high standards and quality performance in the engineering profession.

According to K-State, Hallmark is a private, family-owned American company based in Kansas City, Mo. It said Hallmark was founded in 1910 by Joyce Hall and is the oldest and largest manufacturer of greeting cards in the country. It said it employs about 30,000 people worldwide and generates revenues of about $4 billion per year.

“Hallmark has been a strong partner and we truly appreciate their investment of both time and finances in support of engineering education,” said Matt O’Keefe, dean of the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering. “It is a privilege and honor to recognize them as our 2020 Company of the Year.”

K-State said Hallmark is an Engineering Leadership and Innovation corporate partner in the college and takes part in investment opportunities including hosting an annual Career Spotlight Day on campus and student tours at corporate sites, as well as mentoring and interacting with ELI Scholars throughout the school year.

According to the University, Hallmark also contributes to the Engineering Program Enhancement Fund supporting activities essential for growth and enhancement of the college. It said Hallmark executives actively engage with students and faculty in the industrial, mechanical and electrical engineering departments by speaking in classes and serving as mentors, as well as in hiring practices. It said Hallmark also served on advisory councils of industrial and electrical engineering, the Multicultural Engineering Program and the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering Advisory Council.

“Hallmark is thrilled to be named 2020 Company of the Year by K-State’s College of Engineering. It’s a tremendous honor and a reminder of our ability to make a positive impact in a year where there’s been so much to overcome,” said Beth Ward, senior vice president of supply chain at Hallmark.

“We take pride in our longstanding relationship with the College of Engineering and in our efforts to support so many of the program’s bright students. We are consistently pleased with the quality of K-State interns and new hires who join Hallmark to help solve complex challenges and uncover a variety of new opportunities. It’s a privilege to invest in young talent and we look forward to doing so for years to come,” Ward said.

