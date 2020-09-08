Harvesters hosting monthly mobile food pantry Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters is hosting its monthly mobile food pantry Tuesday morning.

The monthly event will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the Stormont Vail Event Center south parking lot.

According to a leader, they have enough food for about 600 households.

This month’s mobile pantry is sponsored by the Topeka Bible Church and Central Topeka TurnAroundTeam.

As always, no ID is required, and walkers are welcome.

