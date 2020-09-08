Advertisement

Gordon St. to close in Topeka

(WSAZ)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gordon St. in Topeka will close due to a water and storm sewer project.

The City of Topeka says it will close Gordon St. eat of Vail for at least a week due to a water and storm sewer project that started on Tuesday.

The City said Lower Silver Lake Rd. east of Vail, between Lincoln and Buchanan, is also closed for a water project.

According to the City, there are few detours in the area and all of them are on narrow residential streets so drivers should plan their routes in advance to avoid being trapped or turned around.

