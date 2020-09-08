Geary Co. sees COVID-19 outbreak at church

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary County Health Department has identified a COVID-19 outbreak at a community church.

The Geary County Health Department says it has identified sixteen cases of COVID-19 linked to Iglesia Casa de Restauracion Church.

GCHD said anyone that attended the Church between Saturday, Aug. 29, through Sunday, Sept. 6, is at risk. It said attendees should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of attendance. It said those that attended are recommended to contact their primary healthcare provider if they develop any of the following symptoms:

Fever of 100.4 F or higher

Chills

Rigors

Myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

Malaise

Headache

Sore throat

Lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

New olfactory and taste disorders

Diarrhea

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

According to GCHD, human coronaviruses like COVID-19 are most commonly spread through coughing, sneezing, personal contact like shaking hands and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. It said to follow the following steps to ensure prevention of the spread of COVID-19:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick only leave home for essential items

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

