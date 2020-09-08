Free COVID-19 testing in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Free COVID-19 testing is available in Riley County on Wednesday and Thursday this week, thanks to a partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas National Guard.

Drive through testing will be held Wednesday morning from 7am to 10am in Manhattan, at CICO park, in Hulbert Hall at the fairgrounds, this is a location change due to weather.

COVID-19 testing is free at these events, no insurance or income requirements to participate, and the testing, along with results are free of charge.

Volunteers will gather personal information, used for follow-up with results, then individuals will be tested from their vehicles, and when exiting a snack and bottle of water will be provided while supplies last.

“We really want to reach those individuals that may not be able to travel to get tested or may not have the funds to be able to do so and so that is who we’re reaching out to with this free testing.” Riley County Health Department, director, Julie Gibbs says.

Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 pm the free testing site will be in Leonardville. Thursday’s free testing will be in Ogden from 7-9 am; 11am to 1pm and 5-7pm.

