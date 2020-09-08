Fire causes extensive damage to apartment house in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A firefighter suffered minor injuries after a late-night blaze on Monday that caused substantial damage to an apartment house in central Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.

Several vehicles also were repoorted damaged in the blaze, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. Monday at 718 Market.

Emporia Fire Department Capt. Tony Fuller tells KVOE News the house had flames coming from the rear of the building when crews arrived on thes scene.

Fire crews used a ladder truck and called in mutual aid from the Allen-Admire, Miller and Reading fire departments.

It took about three hours to bring the blaze under control, KVOE says.

Fuller says the roof collapsed during the fire and the interior suffered major damage.

Fuller says a firefighter had minor injuries.

The fire remains under investigation. KVOE says Emporia fire crews plan to monitor the house for much of Tuesday in case the fire rekindles.

