District Judge Eric Commer sits with Kansas Supreme Court

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - District Judge Eric Commer will sit with the Kansas Supreme Court for its September 14 docket.

The Kansas Supreme Court says District Judge Eric Commer of the 18th Judicial District has been appointed to sit with it to hear oral arguments in one case on the court’s Sept. 14 docket, which will be conducted entirely by videoconference.

The Court said oral arguments will be livestreamed on the Supreme Court YouTube channel. It said after hearing arguments, Commer will join justices in their deliberations and decision making.

“The Supreme Court looks forward to Judge Commer hearing a case with us. He will read the case materials, prepare for oral argument, and deliberate with the court on its decision,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “We thank Judge Commer for helping us, especially because we know he already has a significant caseload in district court to handle.”

According to the Court, Commer was elected a district judge in 2008 in the 18th Judicial District which covers Sedgwick County.

“I appreciate this invitation to sit with the Supreme Court for one of the many difficult cases before them,” Commer said. “I am humbled by the challenge of both the opportunity and the legal issues in the case to be decided.”

The Court said Commer is the presiding judge for the civil department in the 18th Judicial District. It said he is one of five district judges assigned to major civil litigation.

According to the Court, from 2007 to 2013, Commer served on the Supreme Court’s Access to Justice Committee and from 2014 to 2020 he chaired the Supreme Court’s Language Access Committee on Interpreters.

The Court said before becoming a judge, Commer practiced law in Wichita for 28 years. It said he received an undergraduate degree with honors from Sterling College in 1977 and is a 1980 graduate of Washburn University School of Law.

According to the Court, Commer will hear the 1:30 p.m. case on the Sept. 14 docket, which covers the Jayhawk Racing Proprieties LLC and Heartland Park Raceway LLC v. City of Topeka.

