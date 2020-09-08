Deputy Commissioner retires from KSDE after 53 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Deputy Commissioner Dale Dennis is retiring from the Kansas State Department of Education after 53 years of service.

The Kansas State Department of Education says after serving the state of Kansas and its students for 53 years, Deputy Commissioner Dale Dennis is retiring effective Sept. 30, 2020.

The KSDE said Dennis joined it as a state school finance administrator in 1967 and was named deputy commissioner in 1976 and has served as interim commissioner of education four times since July of 1995.

According to the KSDE, in his role as deputy commissioner of fiscal and administrative services, Dennis supervises the administration of about $5 billion in state and federal funds that flow through the KSDE to unified school districts and nonpublic schools. It said he also has served as a liaison for it and the Kansas State Board of Education to the Kansas Legislature and governor for many years.

“Dale has been a relentless advocate for Kansas schools, teachers and students for more than five decades. Generations of Kansas children are better off – and will be better off – because of his work,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “I’m inspired by his 53 years of distinguished service, and while he may be retiring, I know that his commitment to our public schools will continue. I offer Dale my sincerest congratulations and best wishes for a pleasant retirement.”

The KSDE said Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson is the 11th commissioner Dennis has served under.

“It is rare that someone like Dale Dennis comes along,” Watson said. “He has dedicated 53 years of his life to helping others and giving back to the students, educators and citizens of Kansas – he has done so with honor and integrity. I’ve enjoyed working with Dale for the past five years, and his passion, dedication and love for serving others will truly be missed.”

Dr. Steve Carlin, superintendent of Garden City Unified School District 457, said superintendents across the state will miss having Dennis as a resource.

“He’s an icon,” Carlin said. “He’s an invaluable resource and is so helpful to superintendents and districts. We are fortunate to have a state department and people like Dale here to help us. That makes my job as a superintendent so much easier. No matter what corner of the state you’re in or how big or small a district is, he’s an advocate for public education. Dale is the gold standard.”

According to the KSDE, Dennis learned the importance of hard work and dedication as a young boy in Mapleton where his father operated a gas station. It said his father instilled a strong work ethic in Dennis.

“I’ve tried to be as helpful as possible,” Dennis said of his career. “If you can make a difference and help a school district – which will help students – it’s all about that. It’s about making a difference.”

KSDE said Dennis graduated from Blue Mond High School and earned three degrees from Pittsburg State University, a bachelor’s degree in business education in 1959, a master’s in business education and school administration in 1966 and an education specialist degree in school administration in 1983.

According to the KSDE, before joining it, Dennis was a teacher at the same high school he graduated from, Blue Mound, from 1959-1960 and 1961-1965, taking a year off to serve in the Army National Guard. It said he worked as a principal at LaCygne High School from 1965-1967.

The KSDE said Dennis won various awards during his time, including the Kansas Association of School Business Officials' Distinguished Service Award, which the agency later named the Dale Dennis Distinguished Service Award. It said he was also named a 2019 Kansan of the Year by the Native Sons and Daughters of Kansas.

According to the Department, Dennis and his wife, Laurie, have two sons, Darren and Damon and three grandsons.

The KSDE said Dr. Craig Neuenswander, currently serving as the director of School Finance, will step into Dennis' position.

