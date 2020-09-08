Advertisement

Changes for fans on game day at Arrowhead Stadium

Fans watch the Kansas City Chiefs during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs opened the stadium to 5,000 season ticket holders to watch practice as the team plans to open the regular season with a reduced capacity of approximately 22 percent of normal attendance. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off the football season on Thursday. Arrowhead Stadium will feature a reduced capacity at 25 percent full.

Fans coming to the game will be required to abide by new guidelines.

First, fans in attendance must wear face masks at all times. Bags (including clear bags) will not be allowed inside the stadium.

Fans will be allowed into Arrowhead at specific points of entry. Those entry points will be tethered to the seating location. These seating locations will be referred to as “Zones." These zone locations are fixed, meaning it isn’t possible to go to another entry and expect to be allowed inside.

Fans will only be allowed in their zone. No navigating between zones will be permitted. This includes restrooms, retail and food and beverage.

Concessions, retail sites and parking tollbooths with be operating on a cashless basis. This is to reduce physical contact with others.

There will be some limited contact and contactless concession experiences, like “Grab N' Go’s,” self-checkout, order pickup and kiosk ordering stands throughout the stadium.

Finally, tailgating is allowed, but guests are only permitted to use the tailgate area behind their vehicle and must maintain proper physical distancing from other fellow tailgaters. Tailgating must only be done with individuals in their seating pod.

The Chiefs also will have operations staff working around the clock to sanitize the building. Arrowhead Stadium was given the Global Biorisk Advisory Council certification. High-touch areas will be cleaned and sanitized before, during and after games with hospital grade disinfectants.

