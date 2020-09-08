Car crashes into building in Oakland
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after their car crashed into a building in Oakland.
Officers were called to the intersection of NE Center and Winfield just before 10:30p.m. Monday for the report of an injury accident.
When officers arrived, they found the car went through a yard, into some brush and hit the building.
The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
No other cars were involved.
