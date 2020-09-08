Car crashes into building in Oakland

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after their car crashed into a building in Oakland.

Officers were called to the intersection of NE Center and Winfield just before 10:30p.m. Monday for the report of an injury accident.

When officers arrived, they found the car went through a yard, into some brush and hit the building.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other cars were involved.

