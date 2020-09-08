Brown Co. man facing felony charges
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 42-year-old man is facing felony charges out of Brown County.
Sheriff John Merchant says his agency arrested Brad Donahue around 1:30 on Monday afternoon after deputies responded to a disturbance call in Powhattan.
Donahue faces counts of Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threat, Criminal Trespass, Felony Obstruction and Battery.
No other details were released.
