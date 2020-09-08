Advertisement

Brown Co. man facing felony charges

Brad Donahue is facing felony charges.
Brad Donahue is facing felony charges.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 42-year-old man is facing felony charges out of Brown County.

Sheriff John Merchant says his agency arrested Brad Donahue around 1:30 on Monday afternoon after deputies responded to a disturbance call in Powhattan.

Donahue faces counts of Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threat, Criminal Trespass, Felony Obstruction and Battery.

No other details were released.

