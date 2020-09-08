Advertisement

‘Brothers from another mother’ open coffee shop near Aggieville

Brothers Coffee Co in Manhattan, KS
Brothers Coffee Co in Manhattan, KS(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Having known each other or more than 10 years, co-owners, Dave and Scott, have often referred to each other as ‘Brothers from another mother’ which became the inspiration behind the name of their recently opened coffee shop.

Brothers Coffee Company recently opened in Manhattan, in the Anderson Village shopping Center, next to Manhattan Christian College.

The location was previously Sparrow Coffee, which due to COVID-19 had to make the tough decision to close their doors.

Dave Romero, who’d been looking for a place to open a new coffee shop, along with his wife, Melissa, and friends Scott and Diane Clark, approached the owners of Sparrow Coffee to purchase the business and rebrand it.

“We want that really cool vibe, where no matter if you’re a college student, you’re a family, you’re a single person, doesn’t really matter, you can come here and just feel like man I’m at home.” Brothers Coffee Company, co-owner, Dave Romero says.

Brothers Coffee Company has the traditional coffee shop seating, but also offers a small event space which can be rented for meetings, while continuing to promote social distancing throughout the shop.

