Boston television reporter stabbed while working a story

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston television reporter was stabbed on the job over the weekend.

A spokesperson for WCVB-TV tells The Boston Globe that Ted Wayman is recovering after he was stabbed in Copley Square on Sunday night.

The spokeswoman says Wayman was taken to the hospital and is going to be fine. A photojournalist who was working with Wayman was not hurt.

Boston police reported arresting a 44-year-old man in connection with a stabbing in the same area on Sunday night, but did not disclose the victim’s name and would not confirm if it was the same incident.

