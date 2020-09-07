Traffic stop leads to drugs and a stolen gun

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was booked into the Jackson County jail for various charges after he was pulled over Saturday morning.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff Office, deputies pulled over a car around 3:00a.m. near 150th and W. Road in eastern Jackson County.

After searching the car, Roberto Alejandro Reynosa-Silva, 27, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Deputies say there were two guns in the car, one of them reported stolen out of Lawrence.

