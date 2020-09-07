Advertisement

Topekans and labor leaders reflect on the meaning of Labor Day

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For many, Labor Day signals the unofficial end of summer with a day off but the history of the holiday is reflected in the way workplaces operate today.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the earliest observances of the holiday date back to the late 1800s during the heart of the labor movement.

President Grover Cleveland signed a law making it a national holiday in 1894.

Visitors to Gage Park reflected on what the holiday means to them.

“It’s a great way to celebrate everybody that works hard and works 9-5 or however long they work and a great time to take a day off, too,” commented Steven Freedman.

Jeremy Ruth found observing the day takes special meaning this year.

“It’s a day to appreciate all the workers especially this year all the people that make this country run and this year, all the essential workers who really stepped up to keep this country going,” he said.

According to John Nave, the Executive Vice President of the Kansas State American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) the thoughts are in line with the significance of the labor movement.

“Union members started then and years before then for safety in the workplace,” he said Monday. ”It was a big issue about safety in the workplace, long hours and violations towards working families so men, leadership, started to fight back they said ‘we want better working conditions’.”

The Kansas chapter of the AFL-CIO represents over 85 thousand workers across 300 unions and Nave believes there’s a lot to celebrate about American workers.

“Our toil to work and to build ourselves a quality of life, education everything--this country was built off the backs of the American worker and what we want to recognize is that continued fight for that quality of life for a decent wage, safety in the workplace and recognize the working family: men and women, young and old,” he said.

“We do our jobs we build the best products out there and then we come home and take care of our families so to recognize what we do is important-not only to the manufacturing side to the skilled trade side all of it intertwines when we do what we do the American family benefits from it.”

Nave adds all workers benefit from the history of Labor Day.

“The importance is that we need to be recognized because we want to make sure that everyone’s included in what we do; people that belong to unions benefit from it and people who don’t belong to unions also benefits we want to show America and show the world that we make the best products when we’re all fighting for the same thing, a good life.”

He said with the history in mind, he said it is key workers savor some rest.

“Enjoy that time, enjoy the family and we want to make sure that our sisters and brothers tell their story and talk about the importance of working and create a quality of life,” he said.

“It’s a time for people to get together get American workers to share their stories, share their struggles to share their achievements and talk about the future and how we can make it even better for ourselves it all comes into communication, talking with one another the companies, what they work for and building the best products and when companies recognize that and share the wealth than this country will continue to rise and be one of the best countries in the world.”

