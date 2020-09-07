Advertisement

Sunday fire in downtown Topeka ruled intentionally set

A Sunday night fire at 1301 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka was ruled to be intentionally set, authorities said.
A Sunday night fire at 1301 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka was ruled to be intentionally set, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help after a Sunday night blaze in downtown Topeka was ruled intentionally set.

The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at a two-story, brick building at 1301 S. Kansas Ave.

Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said first-arriving crews found flames and smoke coming from the rear of the structure.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the building where it started.

Harrison said the fire started in a pile of debris behind the building and spread to the structure.

A fire investigator responded to the scene and determined the blaze was incendiary in nature, or intentionally set.

The estimated loss in the fire was $1,000, with all of the damage to the structure.

Anyone with information about the fire may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News This Morning At 6AM

Updated: 30 minutes ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

Forecast

Monday forecast: Hot again for most, major cool down tomorrow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
After today this week will be cloudy, rainy and chilly

News

Pomona Lake Ski Club back on water for Labor Day show

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
On Sunday, lake goers out at Pomona Lake had a special treat from the Rough Water Warriors Ski Team

News

13 News at 10pm - clipped version

Updated: 8 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

Latest News

News

Concordia PD asks public to stay away from fire investigation at bowling alley

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
The Concordia Police Department is asking people to stay away from the scene of an overnight fire.

Local

Heartland BMX hosts state championship race

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
BMX riders from across the state gathered at Heartland BMX racetrack for the state championship races over the weekend.

Local

Grinter Farms draws crowds for Labor Day Weekend sunflower blooms

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Visitors from all over the region took in the beauty of the state flower of Kansas at Grinter’s Sunflower Farm Sunday.

News

Grinter's Sunflower Farm draws crowds for Labor Day Weekend blooms

Updated: 12 hours ago
From families to four-legged friends, visitors across the area headed to Grinter Farms in Lawrence to marvel at the Kansas state flower.

Sports

Chiefs finalize practice squad roster

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
A day after making roster cuts to get to the NFL-mandated 53-man roster, the Kansas City Chiefs finalized their practice squad.

News

Fiesta Mexicana announces upcoming food sale fundraiser

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Fiesta Mexicana of Topeka announced Sunday afternoon it’ll be holding a food sale fundraiser.