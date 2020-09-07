Sunday fire in downtown Topeka ruled intentionally set

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help after a Sunday night blaze in downtown Topeka was ruled intentionally set.

The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at a two-story, brick building at 1301 S. Kansas Ave.

Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said first-arriving crews found flames and smoke coming from the rear of the structure.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the building where it started.

Harrison said the fire started in a pile of debris behind the building and spread to the structure.

A fire investigator responded to the scene and determined the blaze was incendiary in nature, or intentionally set.

The estimated loss in the fire was $1,000, with all of the damage to the structure.

Anyone with information about the fire may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

