Pomona Lake Ski Club back on water for Labor Day show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Sunday, lake goers out at Pomona Lake had a special treat from the Rough Water Warriors Ski Team

The Rough Water Warriors have been skiing on Pomona Lake for almost three decades.

“It’s just a group of people that get together, we have show skiing, we have sit skiing, we have junior development, we give lessons there is a whole multitude of things that we do,” said club president Mark Weber.

After a year of flooding followed by the pandemic, their plans dried up.

“Well this year with the Covid we’ve been trying to be a little slower about getting together and then last year we had thirty one feet of water on the lake so we were totally wiped out last year because the lake was flooded out almost all summer. It’s been two years since we did a show”

On Sunday, The Rough Rider Warriors were finally back on the water for their Labor Day show.

“It felt really, really good yeah, it was nice to be back on the water and I tell you these kids skied their hearts out and really did a great job and some of the kids that just started skiing this year really stepped up.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.