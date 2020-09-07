Monday forecast: Hot again for most, major cool down tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get ready for a major change to the weather this week. We go from heat indices in the 90s today to 40s for temperatures (with some spots getting wind chills in the 30s) by Wednesday morning. With the big cool down there does remain uncertainty on how quickly the cool air moves in and also how far south and east it gets. You may have noticed the 8 day is slightly warmer than what the forecast indicated over the weekend as latest models don’t have it getting as cool but it will still be jacket/sweatshirt weather instead of shorts and t-storm weather like it will be today.

Rain wise you’ll notice a lot of cloud cover and rain in the 8 day. Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday will have the highest chance for rain however Thursday and Friday will still have some influence from the storm system and bring more rounds of rain before pushing out for the weekend. Because most of this rain will come without t-storms (t-storms=heavier rain) in general we’re going to be looking at most spots in the 1-2″ range by the time we get to the weekend.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in most spots will be in the upper 80s-low 90s. The question is areas near HWY 36 with the influence from the cold front and potentially more cloud cover and even a slight chance of storms this afternoon, highs may only reach the low-mid 80s. Winds E/SE 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Slight chance of rain/t-storms mainly near the Nebraska border. Lows may range from the low 50s in north-central KS to upper 50s-low 60s southeast of the turnpike. Winds E/NE 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: The temperature forecast is tricky depending how quickly the cooler air and rain move in will determine how warm it’ll get mainly southeast of the turnpike. Temperatures likely stay in the 50s further the north you are and even it’s able to warm in the 60s and even 70s further south, temperatures will likely fall in the afternoon. Most spots will be in the 50s by 5pm. Winds will be out of the north behind the front gusting around 25 mph.

A cold start to Wednesday with most spots in the 40s (some 30s for wind chills especially farther north you are) and highs stuck in the 50s Wednesday. It is worth noting that some models are indicating some areas getting up in the 60s but feel that’s going to be tough to do with rain limiting any warm-up but wouldn’t be a total surprise if rain is able to move out for a period of time.

A gradual warm up is expected Thursday and Friday but likely remaining in the 60s with on and off rain showers. Won’t be a complete washout so it’s still possible to be warmer than the 8 day indicates.

By the weekend sunshine returns with highs back in the 70s.

Taking Action:

Check the WIBW weather app and your specific location. Remember the 8 day is Topeka’s forecast and areas near the Nebraska border may be 10-20° cooler and if you’re closer to I-35 it may even be 5-10° warmer especially tomorrow.

Even if it is able to get in the 60s or even 70s tomorrow (southeast of the turnpike) a drop in temperatures through the afternoon is expected so make sure to have a coat and umbrella nearby.

Conditional risk for hail/wind IF any storms develop Monday afternoon into Monday night (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

