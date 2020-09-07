MHK man arrested on warrant early Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after an altercation with Riley County Police officers over the weekend.

RCPD officials say the incident happened Sunday a little before 12:15 a.m. Officials say officers attempted to arrest Joshua Stepney, 31, of Manhattan in the 1200 block of Moro St. for an active probation violation warrant.

They say Stephney resisted arrest, causing police to utilize a “wrist lock technique” in order to place him in handcuffs.

Shortly after his arrest, RCPD said Stephney appeared to be in medical distress and was taken to the hospital.

He was later released and transported to Riley County Jail.

At last check, Stephney was held on an $8,000 bond.

