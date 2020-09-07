Mardel Christian & Education store has grand opening Monday in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Christian bookstore has its grand opening Monday morning in Topeka.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning at the Mardel Christian & Education store at 1900 S.W. Wanamaker. Members of the Greater Topeka Partnership were on hand for the festivities.

The Mardel store sells a variety of items, ranging from books to Bibles to music to gifts to clothing. The store also offers services such as imprinting and lamination.

Mardel, which store officials said had a “soft opening” on Friday and Saturday, is located between Hobby Lobby and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Mardel is a sister company to Hobby Lobby, a store official said Monday. It has headquarters at Hobby Lobby’s complex in Oklahoma City.

According to its website, Mardel has 36 stores in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Louisiana, South Carolina and Virginia. The company has more than 800 employees.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The store is closed on Sundays.

The store also was to close at 5:30 p.m. Monday because of special hours on Labor Day.

The new Mardel store is the only major Christian bookstore in Topeka.

LifeWay Christian Store, the last major Christian bookstore in Topeka, closed about a year ago. The local LifeWay Christian Store was located at 2121 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive.

For more information on Mardel, visit www.mardel.com.

