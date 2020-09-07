KU students strike on Labor Day, university responds to GTAC

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of students at the University of Kansas pledged not to attend class on Monday as part of the ’KU Labor Day Student Strike.’

Students are demanding for the university to close campus after COVID-19 cases spiked to more than 500 cases.

Jayhawker Liberation Front, a club at ku, organized the strike and created a petition on Friday with a list of demands for the university’s response to COVID-19.

The student strike also brought attention to the University of Kansas administrators and the Graduate Teaching Assistants solidarity statement in support of the student strike.

“We want to send a message to the university that there is a lot of student support for this,” a member of Jayhawker Liberation Front, Sayan Grover said. “Each orange flag represented all the cases in Douglas county and each white flag represented new cases just within the past week.”

Some students at the University of Kansas did not go to class on labor day, striking to send a message to the university.

“We believe this was irresponsible because within the first few weeks, we already had 546 positive tests and we believe that number is definitely going to go up,” Grover explained.

The petition has been signed by nearly 700 people who want to shut down campus.

“We want to hold the university to this pledge. The best way to do that is our demands for shutting down campus,” Grover said. “We stand in solidarity with GTAC as they face backlash from the university of Kansas just for standing with us.”

On Friday, the Graduate Teaching Assistants Coalition (GTAC) released a statement in solidarity with student demands.

The university responded to GTAC in a statement, “GTA’s who participate in an illegal strike may be discharged from their employment.” The statement continued on to say “GTAC’s endorsement of an illegal sick out is also solicitation to your membership to engage in a violation of the memorandum of agreement.”

“We also made clear that while GTAC supports the undergraduate strike that we as GTAC we’re not going on strike,” President of GTAC, Neill Kennedy explained. “We recommended all GTA’s either teach their class mandated or they would go through their procedures in their department to cancel or move class if they so choose to. GTAC believes we did nothing legally or ethically wrong.”

One KU student who didn’t participate in the strike says the university should make changes.

“I do feel safe coming to class just because of the precautions put in place, however I do agree that there is an issue with the numbers and the testing going on,” Brooke Wood said.

Governor Laura Kelly said in Monday’s news conference that she’s aware of the student strike.

“I think that’s happening across the country, in a number of our higher ed institutions,” Governor Kelly said. “I think that’s one more thing the university administrations going to have to grapple with, and come to terms with and make a decision about whether they’re going to go all online.”

13 News reached out to the university for a statement on the “student strike,” and their response was a statement on the Graduate Teaching Assistants Coalition.

