KBI investigating Topeka’s 20th homicide of 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No arrests have been reported as of early Monday in Topeka’s 20th homicide of the year, which occurred over the weekend at an apartment complex on the city’s west side.

The incident was reported around 3:05 a.m. Sunday at the Prospect Hills Apartments, 710 S.W. Fairlawn Road.

Topeka police officials said a male was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment complex. That individual was transported to a Topeka hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Several individuals were taken into custody at the scene.

Because of a potential conflict of interest between the Topeka Police Department and one of the parties in the case, officials said, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was called in to be the lead agency in the incident.

The shooting death marked the first homicide in Topeka in nearly a month. The last previous slaying occurred late the night of Aug. 10 when two people were fatally wounded in a shooting at the Coachlight mobile home park the 3800 block of S.W. South Park Avenue in south Topeka.

The city had an official total of 14 homicides in 2019.

