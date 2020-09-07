Advertisement

KBI investigating Topeka’s 20th homicide of 2020

Topeka's 20th homicide of 2020, which occurred early Sunday in the 700 block of S.W. Fairlawn, is under investigation, authorities said.
Topeka's 20th homicide of 2020, which occurred early Sunday in the 700 block of S.W. Fairlawn, is under investigation, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No arrests have been reported as of early Monday in Topeka’s 20th homicide of the year, which occurred over the weekend at an apartment complex on the city’s west side.

The incident was reported around 3:05 a.m. Sunday at the Prospect Hills Apartments, 710 S.W. Fairlawn Road.

Topeka police officials said a male was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment complex. That individual was transported to a Topeka hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Several individuals were taken into custody at the scene.

Because of a potential conflict of interest between the Topeka Police Department and one of the parties in the case, officials said, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was called in to be the lead agency in the incident.

The shooting death marked the first homicide in Topeka in nearly a month. The last previous slaying occurred late the night of Aug. 10 when two people were fatally wounded in a shooting at the Coachlight mobile home park the 3800 block of S.W. South Park Avenue in south Topeka.

The city had an official total of 14 homicides in 2019.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sunday fire in downtown Topeka ruled intentionally set

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Sunday night fire at 1301 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka was ruled to be intentionally set, authorities said.

Forecast

Monday forecast: Hot again for most, major cool down tomorrow

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
After today this week will be cloudy, rainy and chilly

News

Pomona Lake Ski Club back on water for Labor Day show

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
On Sunday, lake goers out at Pomona Lake had a special treat from the Rough Water Warriors Ski Team

News

13 News at 10pm - clipped version

Updated: 10 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

Latest News

News

Concordia PD asks public to stay away from fire investigation at bowling alley

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
The Concordia Police Department is asking people to stay away from the scene of an overnight fire.

Local

Heartland BMX hosts state championship race

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
BMX riders from across the state gathered at Heartland BMX racetrack for the state championship races over the weekend.

Local

Grinter Farms draws crowds for Labor Day Weekend sunflower blooms

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Visitors from all over the region took in the beauty of the state flower of Kansas at Grinter’s Sunflower Farm Sunday.

News

Grinter's Sunflower Farm draws crowds for Labor Day Weekend blooms

Updated: 14 hours ago
From families to four-legged friends, visitors across the area headed to Grinter Farms in Lawrence to marvel at the Kansas state flower.

Sports

Chiefs finalize practice squad roster

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
A day after making roster cuts to get to the NFL-mandated 53-man roster, the Kansas City Chiefs finalized their practice squad.

News

Fiesta Mexicana announces upcoming food sale fundraiser

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Fiesta Mexicana of Topeka announced Sunday afternoon it’ll be holding a food sale fundraiser.