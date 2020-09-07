Kansas reports nearly 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 over weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,694 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday and four new deaths. There were also 26 new hospitalizations related to the virus.

Several large Kansas school districts will begin classes this week. In the school gating metrics, the overall state weekly trend shows a decreasing rate across the state from 118.6 per 100,000 on Aug. 16 to 97.4 per 100,000 on Aug. 30. The overall state weekly percent positivity increased slightly by 0.2% from Aug. 16 to Aug. 30. The state appears to have added a school gating metrics state map, but the tab is not yet operational. The percentage of tests coming back positive on Sunday is down to 8.1% with a statewide of average of 10.7%

Of the state’s 46,914 total cases, 10,751 are associated with clusters. Currently, 181 clusters, accounting for 5,177 cases, are still active. Last week, KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said beginning Wednesday, the state would begin naming the locations associated with clusters.

On the back to school beat, there are currently 27 outbreaks associated with Kansas colleges and universities which account for 420 cases and 1 hospitalization; 13 outbreaks and 48 cases are associated with daycares; five outbreaks in schools account for 39 cases and 2 hospitalizations, and 15 outbreaks in sports account for 125 cases. Meatpacking plants, the Kansas Department of Corrections, long-term care health facilities and private/public businesses still account for the most number of cluster-related cases.

Gov. Laura Kelly will address the latest COVID-19 numbers and the state’s response to the pandemic at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.