Kansas native speaks on experience writing for Stars and Stripes newspaper

By Grant DeMars
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas native that currently works for the Stars and Stripes newspaper is sharing her thoughts on the paper’s future.

The paper, which serves as the military’s independent newspaper, is under threat of being defunded by the Defense Department.

The paper is a chance to see the world and to tell stories for veterans and military members for Hutchinson native Caitlin Doornbos. She currently works in Japan for Stars and Stripes.

“The fact that we have access to the military,” Doornbos said. “I can go on to any military base in the world and I don’t have to have someone that goes along with me to make sure I’m not getting into trouble. Other newspapers just don’t get this access.”

In February, she learned that the department’s budget had cut the newspaper’s funding for the next fiscal year.

“We’ve been worried about that for 7 months,” Doornbos said.

Stars and Stripes began reaching out to Congress members for help. While their funding passed the House, it’s stuck in the Senate.

But 15 senators - including Kansas’s Jerry Moran - recognized the importance of the publication and expressed that in a letter to DOD Secretary Mark Esper.

“I was very happy to see Jerry Moran on the list,” Doornbos said.

But earlier this week, Secretary Esper sent Stars and Stripes a memo saying they must end publication by the end of this month.

“Once people learned what was happening to Stars and Stripes, Twitter went aflame,” she said. “I had people contacting me from all over the world telling me how much Stars and Stripes meant to them when they were serving on a mountaintop in Afghanistan. And it just made me feel like it was such an honor to do what I do.”

Doornbos woke up in Japan Friday Morning to a tweet from the president saying the paper would not be cut under his administration.

Now, she and her colleagues hope he follows through with that promise.

“It’s my entire life,” she said.

She said the best case scenario would be for Congress to restore the paper’s funding for another fiscal year - so she can keep telling the U.S. military’s stories.

