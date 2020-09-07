K-State soccer season opener postponed due to COVID-19

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State women’s soccer season-opener against Texas Tech has been postponed due to the coronavirus. It was set to be played Friday, September 11.

Two Red Raiders soccer athletes tested positive for COVID-19. Seven other student-athletes, including both goalkeepers, were deemed “close contacts” and won’t be allowed to return until after the originally scheduled season opener.

All of the seven athletes that were in close contact have tested negative for the coronavirus.

“It is disappointing but was to be expected during the 2020 season,” said K-State head coach Mike Dibbini. “We have been working hard the last month in preparation. We were very excited to play in front of our home crowd. We are very lucky to have the opportunity to play this fall and we now have to focus on the next match.”

