Heartland BMX hosts state championship race

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - BMX riders from across the state gathered at Heartland BMX racetrack for the state championship races over the weekend.

Riders in all age groups competed for Kansas state plates and the opportunity for bragging rights as fastest in the state.

According to organizers, there’s been increased interest in BMX racing since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted many recreational sports.

Part of the BMX season was modified because of the pandemic, but those involved said it’s been a great escape for new and veteran riders and their loved ones.

“All these guys are giving it their all, this is what it all boils down to this is what riders have been working for so hard all season long some of them have broke bones just to get here so they’re all giving it everything they got and leaving it on the track to come away number one and get those bragging rights for the next year,” said Heartland BMX’s track operator Joshua Spangler.

Heartland BMX will now begin their novice race series through Halloween.

Many bikers who competed this weekend will also start preparing for the Race of Champions and Grand Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma over Thanksgiving weekend where bikers from all over the world will compete.

