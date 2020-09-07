Advertisement

Heartland BMX hosts state championship race

Riders await their race at the BMX state championship on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Riders await their race at the BMX state championship on Sunday, September 6, 2020.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - BMX riders from across the state gathered at Heartland BMX racetrack for the state championship races over the weekend.

Riders in all age groups competed for Kansas state plates and the opportunity for bragging rights as fastest in the state.

According to organizers, there’s been increased interest in BMX racing since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted many recreational sports.

Part of the BMX season was modified because of the pandemic, but those involved said it’s been a great escape for new and veteran riders and their loved ones.

“All these guys are giving it their all, this is what it all boils down to this is what riders have been working for so hard all season long some of them have broke bones just to get here so they’re all giving it everything they got and leaving it on the track to come away number one and get those bragging rights for the next year,” said Heartland BMX’s track operator Joshua Spangler.

Heartland BMX will now begin their novice race series through Halloween.

Many bikers who competed this weekend will also start preparing for the Race of Champions and Grand Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma over Thanksgiving weekend where bikers from all over the world will compete.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Concordia PD asks public to stay away from fire investigation at bowling alley

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Grant Stephens
The Concordia Police Department is asking people to stay away from the scene of an overnight fire.

Local

Grinter Farms draws crowds for Labor Day Weekend sunflower blooms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Visitors from all over the region took in the beauty of the state flower of Kansas at Grinter’s Sunflower Farm Sunday.

News

Grinter's Sunflower Farm draws crowds for Labor Day Weekend blooms

Updated: 3 hours ago
From families to four-legged friends, visitors across the area headed to Grinter Farms in Lawrence to marvel at the Kansas state flower.

Sports

Chiefs finalize practice squad roster

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
A day after making roster cuts to get to the NFL-mandated 53-man roster, the Kansas City Chiefs finalized their practice squad.

Latest News

News

Fiesta Mexicana announces upcoming food sale fundraiser

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Fiesta Mexicana of Topeka announced Sunday afternoon it’ll be holding a food sale fundraiser.

Sports

Former Washburn guard Hinton signs to practice squad

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Former Washburn guard Kyle Hinton was signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. Cornerback Corey Ballentine enters his second year with the New York Giants.

News

9-6-20 Ultimate Birthday Club

Updated: 9 hours ago
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition

News

KU students plan strike to get the university to close campus

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Some students at the University of Kansas plan to strike on Labor Day to demand the university close campus as the school’s positive COVID-19 cases top more than 500.

News

Mobile home is a total loss after fire in Manhattan Saturday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Riley County Fire said no civilians were injured, but two firefighters were checked out for precautionary reasons. They said their injuries were non life threatening.

News

One dead following shooting at west Topeka apartment complex

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Police are investigating after a man was shot at a west Topeka apartment complex.