Gov. Kelly to hold Labor Day COVID-19 News Conference

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
(AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly will hold her weekly COVID-19 news conference on Monday as many take the day off for Labor Day.

The news conference is set for 4:00p.m.

Her news conference comes as concerns rise about Labor Day outings across the state and nation.

You can watch the news conference here:

If you are not able to see the video player, CLICK HERE. You can also watch live on our Facebook page.

