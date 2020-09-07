Concordia PD asks public to stay away from fire investigation at bowling alley

CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Concordia Police Department is asking people to stay away from the scene of an overnight fire at Thunderstrikez bowling alley.

Cloud County dispatchers say the fire happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Concordia PD says the fire is still under investigation, and that the scene is still dangerous.

PD also says the site is still an active crime scene, and anyone found at the location could be cited for Criminal Trespassing.

