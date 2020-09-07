Appeal rejected for Kansas man convicted of stealing from broken self checkout

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Appeals Court has upheld the theft conviction of a man who repeatedly returned to a Walmart self-checkout machine that was mistakenly spitting out $20 bills instead of $1s, eventually receiving nearly $500 in extra change,.

The Wichita Eagle reported that a three-judge panel wrote Friday in its ruling rejecting Nicholas Ryan Morris’ appeal that “Sometimes, things are too good to be true.”

Morris’ conviction for theft of property delivered by mistake stems from a January 2019 shopping trip in which he discovered a self-checkout machine at the Walmart in Wellington was giving incorrect change.

