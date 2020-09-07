Advertisement

2 horses killed in Ford County crash

Two horses died Monday morning after a car crashed into them in Ford County.
Two horses died Monday morning after a car crashed into them in Ford County.(Ford County Fire & EMS)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two horses died Monday morning after a crash in Ford County.

Around 1:45 a.m., Ford County Fire & EMS crews were dispatched to a vehicle accident on Highway 50, according to a post on Facebook.

Initial reports stated a vehicle had hit a horse. Crews arrived and determined the car actually struck three horses. The people in the car were treated in the vehicle for very minor injuries.

Ford County says two of the horses perished and a third one was injured.

This morning around 145 crews were dispatched to a vehicle accident on highway 50. Initial reports stated a vehicle had...

Posted by Ford County Fire & EMS on Monday, September 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traffic

Bus stop construction creates little traffic disruption

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka says it will be constructing new bust stops along 17th St.

Traffic

7th St. closes for repairs

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka says 7th St. will be closed near Polk on Wednesday, June 24.

Traffic

Monroe to close June 23

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka says Monroe will close again starting Tuesday, June 23.

Traffic

Water main break closes 21st between Lincoln and Buchanan

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
A water main break on 21st between Lincoln and Buchanan has completely closed 21st St. says the City of Topeka.

Traffic

10th St. construction sees new phase of work

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
10th Street construction will see a new phase of work according to the City of Topeka.

Latest News

Traffic

Lane closures on westbound I-70 continue

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation says maintenance crews have closed the right lane of westbound I-70 from the 4th St. off ramp to the 2nd St. on ramp in Topeka for concrete patching.

Traffic

Rules to follow to avoid hefty school zone traffic fines

Updated: Aug. 16, 2019 at 10:29 PM CDT
|
By Grant Stephens
With the start of the school year TPD officers want to remind you to keep a close eye out for children trying to cross the street.

Traffic

US traffic deaths fell slightly in first half of year

Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 at 10:38 AM CDT
The number of people killed on U.S. roads fell slightly in the first half of 2018.

Traffic

KHP: expect major backups on I-470 at 21st for a few days

Updated: Jun. 4, 2018 at 10:45 PM CDT
|
By Tiernan Shank
On Monday the exit from I-470 onto SW 21st Street looked more like a parking lot than place to get off the Interstate.

Traffic

Woman killed in rollover wreck near Gage and I-470 identified

Updated: Jan. 27, 2018 at 2:03 PM CST
|
By Tiernan Shank
One woman was killed in a single vehicle rollover wreck near Gage Blvd. and I-470 around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Traffic

Game-day traffic slowed along I-70 Saturday

Updated: Oct. 14, 2017 at 11:07 AM CDT
|
By AJ Dome
Traffic along Interstate 70 in Topeka is being halted by construction Saturday, making for headaches for fans heading to the K-State v. TCU game.