One dead following shooting at west Topeka apartment complex

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police said one man is dead following a shooting at a west Topeka apartment complex.

They said officers were called to the 700 block of SW Fairlawn just after 3:00a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, police said they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where they said he later died.

Topeka Police have taken multiple people into custody in connection with the shooting.

They said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is now taking over the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.