Advertisement

One dead following shooting at west Topeka apartment complex

One shot at West Topeka apartment.
One shot at West Topeka apartment.(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police said one man is dead following a shooting at a west Topeka apartment complex.

They said officers were called to the 700 block of SW Fairlawn just after 3:00a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, police said they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where they said he later died.

Topeka Police have taken multiple people into custody in connection with the shooting.

They said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is now taking over the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka hosts men’s softball national tournament Labor Day weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

News

14-yo girl missing from Topeka

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
A 14-year-old girl is missing from Topeka, Kansas.

Local

Don’t feel ‘Guilty’ indulging at new Manhattan takeout kitchen

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Are you looking for a hearty meal that appeals to your guilty side? Manhattan’s newest takeout kitchen promises just that.

News

Sunset Zoo approved for Expedition Asia exhibit

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan has gotten approval to begin construction on its new Expedition Asia exhibit.

Latest News

ABATE Rally 45th Annual event

Updated: 11 hours ago
ABATE Rally 45th Annual event

News

ABATE rally in Ozawkie welcomes hundreds of bikers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Hundreds of bikers are at Paradise Park for the 45th annual A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments of Kansas rally on Labor Day Weekend.

News

Soul Fire Food Truck stays afloat during pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

ABATE Bike Rally

Updated: 11 hours ago
ABATE 45th annual Labor Day Bike Rally

News

KU names director of Interior Architecture program

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas has named a new director of the Interior Architecture program

Forecast

Hot tomorrow, slightly cooler for Labor Day with a major cool down Tuesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Hot for most of the weekend