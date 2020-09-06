Mobile home is a total loss after fire in Manhattan Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire Saturday afternoon in Manhattan.

The Riley County Fire Department responded to the blaze at 6320 North 52nd St. just after 5 p.m.

It took crews about 45 minutes to contain the blaze.

Riley County Fire said no civilians were injured, but two firefighters were checked out for precautionary reasons. They said their injuries were non life threatening.

Crews were unable to determine a cause, but believe the fire started near the outside porch.

The mobile home suffered around $30,000 in damage and is a total loss.

