Advertisement

KU students plan strike to get the university to close campus

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some students at the University of Kansas plan to strike on Labor Day to demand the university close campus as the school’s positive COVID-19 cases top more than 500.

Jayhawker Liberation Front, a club at KU, has organized the strike.

They posted on Twitter asking students not to attend their in-person or online classes Monday saying, “KU has put profits over the people. Enough is enough.”

The club also created a petition Friday with a list of demands. It already has nearly 500 signatures.

Those demands include:

1. Close KU’s campus to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2/novel coronavirus.

2. Provide exit testing for all students free of charge.

3. Provide housing to students who are in need of University Housing.

4. Send home students in housing who test negative after the final round of testing and quarantine those who test positive in student housing. Students who are negative, but need University Housing, should be given shelter.

5. Continue to pay laborers within the University of Kansas an average of their recent wages. Including, but not limited to: Memorial Union workers, offices workers, Housing workers, and libraries workers.

6. Hazard Pay for those who must continue to work

7. Implement credit/no credit for students.

Multiple other campus organizations are also showing their support for Monday’s strike.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mobile home is a total loss after fire in Manhattan Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Riley County Fire said no civilians were injured, but two firefighters were checked out for precautionary reasons. They said their injuries were non life threatening.

News

One dead following shooting at west Topeka apartment complex

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Police are investigating after a man was shot at a west Topeka apartment complex.

News

Topeka hosts men’s softball national tournament Labor Day weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

News

14-yo girl missing from Topeka

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
A 14-year-old girl is missing from Topeka, Kansas.

Latest News

Local

Don’t feel ‘Guilty’ indulging at new Manhattan takeout kitchen

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Are you looking for a hearty meal that appeals to your guilty side? Manhattan’s newest takeout kitchen promises just that.

News

Sunset Zoo approved for Expedition Asia exhibit

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan has gotten approval to begin construction on its new Expedition Asia exhibit.

ABATE Rally 45th Annual event

Updated: 16 hours ago
ABATE Rally 45th Annual event

News

ABATE rally in Ozawkie welcomes hundreds of bikers

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Hundreds of bikers are at Paradise Park for the 45th annual A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments of Kansas rally on Labor Day Weekend.

News

Soul Fire Food Truck stays afloat during pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

ABATE Bike Rally

Updated: 17 hours ago
ABATE 45th annual Labor Day Bike Rally