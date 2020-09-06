KU students plan strike to get the university to close campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some students at the University of Kansas plan to strike on Labor Day to demand the university close campus as the school’s positive COVID-19 cases top more than 500.

Jayhawker Liberation Front, a club at KU, has organized the strike.

They posted on Twitter asking students not to attend their in-person or online classes Monday saying, “KU has put profits over the people. Enough is enough.”

The club also created a petition Friday with a list of demands. It already has nearly 500 signatures.

Those demands include:

1. Close KU’s campus to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2/novel coronavirus.

2. Provide exit testing for all students free of charge.

3. Provide housing to students who are in need of University Housing.

4. Send home students in housing who test negative after the final round of testing and quarantine those who test positive in student housing. Students who are negative, but need University Housing, should be given shelter.

5. Continue to pay laborers within the University of Kansas an average of their recent wages. Including, but not limited to: Memorial Union workers, offices workers, Housing workers, and libraries workers.

6. Hazard Pay for those who must continue to work

7. Implement credit/no credit for students.

Multiple other campus organizations are also showing their support for Monday’s strike.

