Heat Index will be near 100 Sunday, then much colder Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Another very hot day Sunday. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 90s, with Heat Index Values of 98 to 103 by the afternoon. It will also be breezy today with wind gusts of 30 to 40mph.

A cold front arrives late Monday(Labor Day) and will bring a few storms through Tuesday morning. Behind this cold front, temperatures will be much colder. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the 60s, in the morning! By afternoon... we are likely to be in the 50s Tuesday. Wednesday will be just as cool, with rain likely.

