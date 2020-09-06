Advertisement

Grinter Farms draws crowds for Labor Day Weekend sunflower blooms

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Visitors from all over the region took in the beauty of the state flower of Kansas at Grinter’s Sunflower Farm Sunday.

Farmer Ted Grinter, who is the Vice President of Jim Grinter Farms, planted the seeds in early July for a timely bloom during the long weekend.

Grinter Farms primarily grows soybeans and corn; sunflowers are considered a form of crop rotation, but the plant is still widely appreciated by guests.

“It’s beautiful, nature at its finest,” commented Nancy McMaster of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Don Johnson, a Shawnee resident, visited the farm for an early birthday celebration and reminisced about his childhood.

“This is nice, I grew up on a farm so I’m familiar with the fresh air, obviously”.

There’s over 26 acres of sunflowers between the main patch and near Sunflower General, which is ran by Grinter’s wife.

The amount of sunflowers overwhelmed some visitors.

”It feels really good, I haven’t seen this many sunflowers before,” said Ben Avery of Lenexa.

Grinter has been growing sunflowers on the farm since the late 1970s and the patches have drawn guests from across the globe including, Nepal, Spain, Australia and Russia.

“You get to meet a lot of people out here if somebody wanted to come out here and sit and watch people this is the place to see a lot of different people,” Grinter said Sunday.

“It just makes me feel giddy almost-people keep walking through with their kids and they’re all having a great time bringing their dogs with them, we’ve had bicycle riders come through and everyone having a great time, it makes me feel really good, lowers my blood pressure.

He said the pandemic has made him even more committed to giving guests a break from daily life.

“It’s getting people out of their normal routine and this year, of course, getting out of the house...everybody’s looking for a thing to do, everything’s been cancelled so we’ve had a great turnout,” he said.

“I didn’t expect it to be this busy I thought we’d have a few more people not like we’ve been getting but as long as everyone follows the rules we’re doing good.”

Grinter said his love of the operation hasn’t stopped growing.

“I’m having fun with it when it stops being fun I’ll probably stop doing it I meet people from all over the world I just really enjoy that and it’s what fuels me to keep doing it.”

Sunflowers in the main match will be in bloom for another week and flowers by Sunflower General should be blooming for the next two weeks.

Sunflower General, located at 14755 243 Street in Lawrence is open daily until September 13 and will be open on weekends through October 1.



