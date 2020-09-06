Advertisement

Former Washburn guard Hinton signs to practice squad

This is a 2020 photo of Kyle Hinton of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Tuesday, July 28, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
This is a 2020 photo of Kyle Hinton of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Tuesday, July 28, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Minnesota Vikings moved guard Kyle Hinton to the practice squad. Hinton was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Vikings.

Hinton makes it two Washburn players that are signed to an NFL team. Cornerback Corey Ballentine is entering his second season with the New York Giants. Ballentine was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Giants.

Ballentine played in 13 games and started two. He logged 25 tackles (20 solo) and two passes defended.

Hinton was the seventh Washburn player to be selected in the NFL Draft. While with the Ichabods, Hinton started 34 games and was a three-time All-American selection.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs finalize practice squad roster

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
A day after making roster cuts to get to the NFL-mandated 53-man roster, the Kansas City Chiefs finalized their practice squad.

Sports

Chiefs cut players down to 53-man roster

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Kansas City Chiefs announced several roster cuts in order to get down to the NFL-mandated 53-man-player limit.

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 1: Holton 15, Nemaha Central 13

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:58 PM CDT
Holton beats Nemaha Central 15-13.

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 1 Play of the Night: Seaman’s Peyton Murray

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT
KPZ Week 1 Play of the Night: Seaman’s Peyton Murray

Latest News

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 1: Bishop Carroll 29, Junction City 28

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:46 PM CDT
KPZ Week 1: Bishop Carroll 29, Junction City 28

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 1: Rossville 42, Centralia 6

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:39 PM CDT
KPZ Week 1: Rossville 42, Centralia 6

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 1: Manhattan 21, Garden City 7

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
KPZ Week 1: Manhattan 21, Garden City 7

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 1: Lawrence 53, Shawnee Heights 0

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT
KPZ Week 1: Lawrence 53, Shawnee Heights 0

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 1: Seaman 48, Washburn Rural 8

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT
KPZ Week 1: Seaman 48, Washburn Rural 8

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Game of the Week: Perry-Lecompton 54, Jeff West 6

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
KPZ Game of the Week: Perry-Lecompton 54, Jeff West 6