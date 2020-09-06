Former Washburn guard Hinton signs to practice squad

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Minnesota Vikings moved guard Kyle Hinton to the practice squad. Hinton was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Vikings.

Hinton makes it two Washburn players that are signed to an NFL team. Cornerback Corey Ballentine is entering his second season with the New York Giants. Ballentine was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Giants.

Ballentine played in 13 games and started two. He logged 25 tackles (20 solo) and two passes defended.

Hinton was the seventh Washburn player to be selected in the NFL Draft. While with the Ichabods, Hinton started 34 games and was a three-time All-American selection.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.