Fiesta Mexicana announces upcoming food sale fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fiesta Mexicana of Topeka announced Sunday afternoon it’ll be holding a food sale fundraiser.

The traditional Fiesta Mexicana was canceled by the coronavirus, but the organization still wanted to give Topeka a taste with a burrito and tamale sale next weekend.

The sale will be held at the Marlo Cuevas Balandran Activity Center at Our Lady of Guadalupe. People will be able to order from the side windows at the MCBAC. No one will be allowed to enter into the Activity Center.

Everyone must wear a mask while ordering and waiting for food.

The sales will start Saturday the 12th at 10:00 a.m. going to 6:00 p.m.

They will continue Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m. and will go to 4:00 p.m. or until they run out of food.

Tamales will be priced at $48 per dozen, burritos will be $30 per dozen.

The organization said in a release, “We look forward to providing some aspect of Fiesta Mexicana to our community in these unprecedented times. We ask for continuous prayers of health and safety for all students, teachers, staff, and administrators returning to school; and look forward to seeing everyone at Fiesta Mexicana 2021.”

